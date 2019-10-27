Glenn F. "Andy" Anderson, III was born May 12, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He finished his earthly walk on October 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Andy began his life in Tulsa, but moved to Broken Arrow at the age of 9. He lived on the Bent Arrow Ranch where he cultivated his deep love for horses. He attended Broken Arrow High School and graduated with the class of 1967. He went on to attend Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri and graduated with the class of 1971. After college he was accepted into Veterinary School at Oklahoma State University. He graduated first in the class of 1975 and accepted an internship in Littleton, Colorado. He returned to Broken Arrow to open Equine Veterinary Associates. He practiced veterinary medicine at the top of his field for 40 years. He taught many young people the fine art of equine medicine and his legacy lives on in the work of many veterinarians across the country.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, G.F. "Jack" Anderson, Jr. and Genelle Anderson and his son, David Anderson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Carol Anderson; daughters, Kimberly Huckaby and Kelli Anderson; son-in-law, Eric Huckaby; sister, Rebecca Mitchell; brother, George Anderson and sister-in-law, Mary Anderson; and granddaughters, Ella, Lilly and Andi Grace.
The family celebrated Andy's life in a private service. Friends may contribute in Andy's memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org or Porta Caeli House at www.portacaeli.org.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation (918) 742-5556
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.