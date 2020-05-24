Gloria H. Hebermehl, 96, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Paris, Illinois, while in hospice. In addition to Fort Wayne, Gloria resided in Bradenton, Florida, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gloria lived a long and fruitful life devoted to her family, to the education of others and her relationship with Christ. She was born in Fort Wayne to Earnest W. and Nydia A. (Sharp) Baumgartner on December 26, 1923. After graduating from Northside High School she married the love of her life, William (Bill) G. Hebermehl on September 13, 1942. With Bill she raised three children, Rodger (Cassandra) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thomas (Joanna) of Paris, Illinois, and Jeannie (Mark) Hebermehl Van Allen of Orlando, Florida.
Bill and Gloria were proud members of Grace United Church of Christ. Gloria's care and concern for others and for future generations led her to found the Grace U.C.C. Nursery School, where she served many years as administrative director. During their retirement years in Bradenton, Florida, Gloria continued to enjoy her passion for education by serving as a volunteer instructor for and officer of the Literacy Council of Sarasota. Upon Bill's passing, Gloria relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be near family. While there she was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
In addition to her three children, Gloria was blessed with eight grandchildren: Michael Hebermehl, David Hebermehl, Rian William Hebermehl, Camilynn (Hebermehl) DeShon (Clark), Clara (Van Allen) Rosato (Jake), Ross Van Allen (Emily), August Van Allen and Mary Grace Van Allen; six great-grand-children: Dawson Hebermehl, Jillian Hebermehl, Leia (DeShon) Meredith (Matthew), Grant DeShon (Sydney), Weston DeShon and Andra DeShon; and two great-great-grandchildren: Greyson and Ivy DeShon. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rodger and grandson, Rian William.
Services for Gloria will be held privately for immediate family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Association: alsa.org
