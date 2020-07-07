Gloria Hope Hollis, age 91, formerly of Okmulgee, OK passed away on July 4, 2020, in Tulsa, OK.
Gloria was born on March 2, 1929 in Cleveland, OK, to Earl and Laura Hatfield. Gloria attended school in Cleveland, OK, graduating in 1947 as valedictorian.
Gloria and her husband, Robert L. Hollis were married on January 30, 1951 in Tulsa, OK and moved to Kansas City, KS, returning later to Okmulgee where they lived until her husband's passing. Gloria was active in the Okmulgee community as a member of the Okmulgee Hospital Auxiliary, President of Okmulgee Service League, PEO member and Director of First National Bank of Okmulgee. After her husband's death in 1998 Gloria moved to Tulsa, OK, where she became a member of the Tulsa Garden Club, and continued her membership in PEO celebrating 50 years in 2019.
Gloria is survived by one son, David H. Hollis and wife, Nell, who reside in Tulsa; a sister, Marilee Runyan and husband, Ed of Midland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Laura Hatfield; a brother, Earl Hatfield Jr.; husband, Robert L. Hollis; and a son, Robert Vinson Hollis.
A graveside service will be held at the Okmulgee Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in her memory to the Okmulgee County Humane Society, PO Box 663, Okmulgee, OK 74447.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee. www.mcclendon-winters.com
