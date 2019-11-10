On November 5, 2019, Gordon Lawrence "Larry" Murray passed away at the age of 78. Larry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 22, 1941, to Gordon Lyle and Mary (Leahy) Murray. He attended St. Mark's Catholic School until his family moved to Tulsa in 1954.
Larry graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1959 where he lettered in several sports and was proud to be a member of the coaching staff of the first Bishop Kelley High School football team.
Larry attended the University of Tulsa on a track scholarship where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated in 1963 with a B.A. in History. A Lifetime Member of the University of Tulsa Letterwinner's Association, Larry was a lifelong supporter of TU Athletics and could usually be found at TU football and basketball home games where he was a long-time season ticket holder.
A lifelong golfer, Larry was a member of the Greens Country Club in Oklahoma City and Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. In 2001, Larry retired from 3M Company after 33 years as a sales representative.
Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary E. Murray (Bruckner); his son, Chris (Lisa); daughters, Monica Murray, Mary Jo Kimbro (Ben), and Colleen Cole (Ian); four loving step-children and their families; and his beloved dog, Candy. Larry leaves behind six grandsons, Jordan and Connor Murray, Felix and Clive Kimbro, and Finn and Milo Cole. He is survived by his siblings, Michael Murray (Josephine) and Molly Murray of Texas; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sally Neighbors.
Larry was a father, husband, brother, son, golf buddy, and good friend. He loved traveling, watching college sports, telling bad jokes, and helping his friends and family. He was known for his sense of humor, great memory, sense of charity, and pride in his Irish heritage.
A Rosary will be prayed for Larry on Monday, 11 November, at 6:30 PM at the Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow, OK. The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, 12 November, at 10:30 AM, also at the Church of St. Benedict. A reception will be held following the funeral in McGuire Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to RISE Program at Marquette School in Tulsa https://ctktulsa.weshareonline.org/RISE or to the Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow http://www.saintben.com/online-giving/
