Grace Mary Foat was born on October 17, 1924 in Waterford, Racine, Wisconsin to Irving Theron Foat and Marie Frances Hegeman. While her parents tended to the family store, she was primarily reared by her "Auntie" Henrietta, and never lost sight of her humble beginnings. Through the generosity of another aunt, Billie Worley, she attended the University of Tulsa and earned her college degree. Her best friend introduced her to Pete McMahon and they fell in love.
Pete and Grace were married in 1947 and soon began their family of 7 children. She was a very dedicated mother and spent much time teaching her children to appreciate nature. The family frequently traveled to the lake and mountains to fish, ski, hike, swim, sail, boat and play tennis. Grace was all about having a good time together.
Grace was an example of generosity to those in need, unconditional love and forgiveness. She was a loving, accepting person, witnessed by all of the friends she amassed during her long lifetime. Grace was admired for her remarkable energy and healthy lifestyle. Her walking and bridge groups encompassed many generations. She was especially noteworthy for leading the various packs of walkers that accompanied her throughout the years. Many have remarked that it was a challenge to maintain her brisk pace.
She had a very charitable heart as she volunteered decades of her time at the St. John Medical Center Auxiliary as a Pink Lady. Grace was a member of Southern Hills where she could be found either golfing, playing bridge or tennis. Being Catholic, however, was of the utmost importance to her.
Pete passed away in 1989. Grace then married their long-time friend, Bill Renfro, in 1992 at Crested Butte, Colorado. The couple enjoyed many adventures together at Grand Lake, almost every weekend, and Crested Butte during the summer months. Bill passed away in 2016. Their shared love was infectious to everyone.
Grace passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 95.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Herb, Lois, Irving and Jim, and sons, Mike and Peter Jr. Her surviving children are Mary McMahon (Lon Foster), Susie Stearns (JR), John McMahon (Patty), Carolyn Westervelt (Joe), and David McMahon (Kathrine). Also surviving her are 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The McMahon family would like to thank the kind and loving caregivers who saw to her every need: Jana, Jan, Betsy and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. Visitation will take place 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at St. Rita Chapel, Cascia Hall. There will be a celebration of life 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Christ The King Church.
Ninde Funeral Director, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.