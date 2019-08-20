Gregory Dean Allert was born on March 22, 1957 to Dave and Reba Allert in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He married Nancy Allert in 1987 and they enjoyed almost 32 years of marriage together.
Greg graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1979, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After college Greg began his career in marketing at Leeds and Northrup. In 1986 he took over the manufacturing rep firm, Input-Output, where he continued his career as the owner and operator.
A proud father and a loving husband, he dedicated his life to making a happy home for his family. Greg always had an open door policy, allowing his family, friends and his children's friends to come together. When his kids were young, he enjoyed coaching their youth sports. He was an avid golfer, a loyal Pokes fan and a professional OSU football tailgater. In recent years he enjoyed horseracing and participating in the partial ownership of various thoroughbreds.
Throughout his life, one of Greg's favorite things was playing golf at famous courses. Milestone trips for him were to Scotland and Bandon Dunes with his buddies. On Greg's 60th birthday, he and Nancy set off to California to live out his dream of playing Pebble Beach.
In his most recent days, Greg's favorite past time was watching grandbaby TV, or "GB TV," as he called it.
Greg passed away on August 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dave Allert and brother, Doug Allert.
Greg is survived by mother, Reba Allert; wife, Nancy Allert; daughter, Natalie Hegg, son-in-law, Josh Hegg, granddaughters, Hayden and Taylor (The Woodlands, TX); son, Steven Allert, daughter-in-law, Kira Allert, grandson, Jack (Tulsa, OK); daughter, Amanda Potter, son-in-law,Jason Potter (Tulsa, OK); sister, Rebecca Allert; brother, Mark Allert; sister-in-law, Linda Allert; sister-in-law, Marjorie Allert; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and beloved family members.
Funeral services for Greg are scheduled for Wednesday, August 21st, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Asbury United Methodist Church, located on 6767 South Mingo Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The American Cancer Society in Greg's memory. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
