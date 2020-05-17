Gregory Keith Moore joyously entered the gates of Heaven on May 12, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1955 in Hobbs, NM, to Keith and Ruenelle Cooper Moore and moved to Midland, TX, as a toddler. Greg's father's employment moved the family to Tulsa, OK, in 1962 where Greg grew up. He may have been a transplant from Texas, but once here, Greg fell in love with the great state of Oklahoma.
Greg attended Hoover Elementary School, Edison Junior High School, and graduated from Edison High School in 1974. He studied at the University of Houston and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in musical education from the University of Tulsa.
Greg taught several years for Tulsa Public Schools and played the double bass in the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra for 38 years. He loved being a part of the music community of Tulsa. Greg also played in the NW Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra, and the Springfield Orchestra for many years.
Greg met his great love and best buddy, Betsy Wilhoit, at Asbury United Methodist Church in 1986 and they married in 1993. They were truly a match made in Heaven. Greg remained an active member of Asbury Methodist and he was especially devoted to his beloved Praise and Worship community who faithfully supported Greg and Betsy during the latter years of Greg's life.
It was Greg's commitment to Christ that defined him. He was a man after God's own heart and he lived to serve others. Greg had an incredible smile and his kind and gentle spirit made an impression on everyone who met him. People were drawn to his humility and genuine interest in their lives. Greg loved purely and selflessly, expecting nothing in return. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends and maintained numerous life-long friendships.
Greg never stopped learning and always saw the world through eyes of awe and wonder. He never met a museum or cemetery he didn't want to explore. He was an avid historian and genealogist and was active for many years in the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans serving one term as camp commander. Greg was also a long-time member of the Oklahoma Historical Society and loved attending their annual meetings in different parts of the state.
Greg had eclectic tastes. He loved the opera and Gustav Mahler, but he was also crazy about Mazeppa Pompazoidi and Roy D. Mercer. He thought coneys from Coney-I-Lander and a hamburger from Ron's (onions fried in!) were the best in the world. He also thought the Weather Channel was must see TV.
Greg was a long-time runner participating in the Run for Your Life program at Whiteside Park for many years, and ran in many Tulsa Runs. He loved to travel and he and Betsy made wonderful memories traveling the world together. Greg especially loved the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park. CO, where he and Betsy had a cabin.
Greg was diagnosed with Parkinson's in his late 40's and he bravely battled this disease for 16 years. He faced every challenge with courage and faith, believing his God would strengthen and sustain him. He never lost his positive attitude and lived his life with determination and grace. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Greg was predeceased by his parents; parents-in-law, Guy and Ida Mae Wilhoit and his brother-in-law, Greg Wilhoit. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betsy; his brother, Gary and wife Marcia; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Vernon Vollertsen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Greg's faithful care giver, Jill and the staff of the Memory Care unit at Bellarose Senior Living for their loving care of Greg.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Greg's memory to the Tulsa Youth Symphony-attention Greg Moore Scholarship Fund, or the YMCA of the Rockies.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences in Greg's memory can be made at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
