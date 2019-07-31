Guy W. Lewis passed from this life on July 26, 2019. He was born to Otis and Eva Lewis in Springfield, Missouri on April 18, 1929. Guy was the youngest of three boys. Growing up on a farm his father purchased upon his return from service in WWI, he and his brothers, Charles and Jack learned the value of hard work and perseverance from their earnest and humble upbringing.
After graduating high school at just 17 years old, Guy left the family home for Chicago, chasing his dream of becoming a jazz drummer. He enrolled at the Bobby Christian School of Percussion while working at a downtown Walgreen's. A co-worker Guy befriended also worked in the kitchen of a nightclub, and impressed with the young Missourian's passion and knowledge of jazz music, he'd sneak Guy in through the back door, enabling the underage novice to see some of the best. Among them was Nat King Cole, and his idols; Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich.
After two years in Chicago, Guy returned to Springfield, enrolled at Drury College, and met Shirley J. Fender. They married on February 13, 1949. During the next five years, they had three children: Vicki in 1950, Rick in 1954 and Michael in 1955. Guy continued his drumming, forming The Guy Lewis Sextet, and performed in and around Springfield, once accompanying Minnie Pearl on stage. His love for jazz performances continued through the rest of his life, where he saw some of the greats: John Coltrane, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Getz and Miles Davis, among them.
Guy realized as much as he loved being a musician, he needed to find a more stable way of providing for his young family, so he dropped out of college to work in the food business. After learning the ins and outs of the industry for over a decade in Springfield; Pittsburg, Kansas; and eventually Tulsa, OK, where the family moved in 1963, Guy became the director of frozen foods at the Fadler Company working with national brands such as Minute Maid and Birdseye.
In 1966, Guy launched VIP frozen foods, and over the next 40 years with Shirley by his side, the mom and pop operation became a global phenomenon. Every military base in the world at one time was serviced and supplied by VIP. It became a family business with all three of the Lewis children working there over the years. Guy was a true pioneer and was the first to introduce colorful, opaque poly bags to package his products. This remains the industry standard to this day. His entrepreneurial spirit and innate salesmanship made him one of the best in the new and exciting frontier of frozen foods.
After selling VIP in 2006 and then losing his beloved Shirley after 58 years of marriage in early 2008, Guy had a third act in his life story. He purchased a big piece of land in southwest Tulsa and built Hyde Park, a 55 and over luxury retirement community in Tulsa Hills. He also met Dixie Thomas, and in the last decade of his life they were able to share the things they both so enjoyed; good food and drink, travel, and tennis ... it was a wonderful match. After a several year battle with congestive heart failure, Guy was surrounded by his loved ones at the time he was called home.
Guy is survived by his brother, Jack Lewis of Ft. Worth, TX; three children: daughter, Vicki Lewis Barnett of Tulsa, OK; sons, Rick Lewis and wife, Lynnette of Ennis, MT, and Michael Lewis and wife, Chandler of East Chatham, NY; four granddaughters, Stacy Johnson and husband, James of Athens, GA, Hayden Lewis of Brooklyn, NY, Robin Aguirre and husband, Paco of Frisco, TX, and Perry Lewis of Brooklyn, NY; four great-grandchildren, Abigail and Ella Johnson, and Javier and Henry Aguirre; special friend, Dixie Thomas; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019. We say our final farewells to Guy at 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019. Both events held at Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
