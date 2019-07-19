Gwen Olinger was born July 11, 1931 and passed away July 16, 2019.
She was a descendant of a pioneer farming family from Tekamah, Nebraska. She married and shared 64 years with her husband, Kenneth Olinger. Gwen was a dedicated wife and mother moving to Tulsa; Washington, DC and back to Tulsa with Ken's banking career. She is survived by three children and spouses: Shauna and Bill McCollough, Bob and Bridget Olinger, Shari and Kent Williams; in addition, five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and two sisters, Colleen Gesch and Judy King.
This gracious lady loved creative decorating and treasured her family and friends. Bridge was her favorite pastime, which enabled her to develop many lifelong friendships.
Memorials may be made to Porta Caeli Hospice House, Tulsa, OK.
Memorial service is Monday, July 22nd, at 2:00 pm in the Rose Chapel, Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Funeral Service, 918-291-3500
