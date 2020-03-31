H. Stanley Dennis, Jr., 87, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born in Deming, NM, on June 1, 1932; and was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Stanley Dennis, Sr. and Mary Ellen Dennis; and his infant son, Michael Stanley Dennis.
He graduated Deming High School and New Mexico State University; then served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant. He joined New York Life Ins. Co., April 1, 1969 and later attained his CLU certification, retiring after 40 years. He was an avid season ticket fan of OU Sooner Football and Tulsa Drillers Baseball; and he loved fishing, music and the arts enjoying season tickets to Symphony and PAC.
He is survived by: Mary, his loving wife of 17 years; his sister, Carol Paynter (Ron), Las Cruces, NM; his daughters, Deborah Laws (Tom), Sharon Higdon, Jeanette Davis (Donovan). He leaves 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and nieces, Debbie Sweem and Kim Norvell. A private service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to www.kidneyfund.org or www.heart.org www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.