Funeral service for Harley Jackson Gosney are scheduled for 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Broken Arrow's First Baptist Church, 61st and North Elm, with pastor Matt Brooks officiating. Visitation times are from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
A long-time resident of the Broken Arrow-Bixby area, Harley was born November 8, 1939, in Kiefer, OK to Vernona (Bennington) Gosney and Charles Jackson Gosney. He passed this life at Montereau hospice in Tulsa on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was 80 years of age.
After graduating from Kiefer High School in 1957, Harley received a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah in 1961, where he was active in student government. He married the former Alice Collins of Miami on December 22, 1962. Following a short stint as an accounting instructor at Miami High School, Harley stepped into the business world, first in the Hormel company's office in Fremont, NE and then into a twenty-seven year career in Office Operations with Shell Oil Co. in Tulsa. During his time at Shell, he was an active leader in several United Way campaigns. He retired in 1993.
He enjoyed watching football, basketball and politics in person, but more often from his favorite chair. Additionally, as a 54 year member of First Baptist Church Broken Arrow, he served in multiple roles including deacon, finance chairman, and numerous Sunday School leadership positions.
Predeceased by his sister, Charlotte Bilby, survivors include his wife, Alice, of the home; daughter, Leigh Bowler and husband, Kevin of Kildeer, IL; son, Douglas and wife, Annie of Kingwood, TX; five grandsons, Colin and Benjamin Bowler, Gabriel, Nicholas, and Maxwell Gosney; sister, Debby Gosney of Yukon, OK; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
