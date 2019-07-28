Harold Francis Thill, 90, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born on December 25, 1928 to Vincent J. and Ann (MacAntee) Thill near Olpe, Kansas, shortly after his parents attended Midnight Mass.
His education started in a one-room schoolhouse and he graduated from Hamilton High where he excelled at academics and was a four-year three-sport Letterman. He won the Kansas State 100-Yard Dash his freshman year with a time of 9.8 seconds.
Hard work was something Harold also excelled at his entire life, whether delivering milk in his grade school days during the Depression, as a caterpillar driver during the summers on a farm in western Kansas, making and selling sandwiches to help pay his college tuition or working his way up through the ranks at Phillips Petroleum Company. He retired from Phillips in 1985, as Vice President and Controller of Chemicals.
Harold was passionate about bridge, earning the rank of Life Master and playing competitively until the time of his death.
Survivors include his spouse of 71 years, Marion L (Feik) Thill; daughter, Patricia A. Thill (Richard Kuerston); sons, Howard J. Thill (Shawna) and Tyson J. Thill (Shelley); seven grandchildren; and brothers, Leo Thill and Edwin Thill (Dodi).
Harold was preceded in death by his son, Leonard F. Thill; baby brother, Joseph and baby sister, Helen; as well as his parents.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to Saint John Catholic School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. www.stumpff.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.