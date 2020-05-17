Harold V. Jones, a decorated, U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Drumwright, Oklahoma, on November 24, 1925, to Harvey E. Jones and Chattie E. Miller. It was in Cushing that he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Wells. They married on October 6, 1944 and celebrated 70 years together before Betty's death in 2015.
During WWII, his crew was the first to fly a B52 Superfortress. They named it "Miss America 62". They flew 23 missions and they all made it home. The plane has been rebuilt and is on display at the Jimmy Doolittle Air & Space Museum, Travis Air Force Base, California. One of the many decorations the crew received is the "Distinguished Flying Cross".
He was a member of the SPEBSQA and was a tenor in the Founders Chorus before joining the "Gaynotes" in 1956. After only two tries they won the gold medal at the International Quartet Championship in 1958. He enjoyed inventing and building many things, including a business, Hambrick, Jones and Ferguson. Harold was involved in more activities and interest than can be mentioned.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Harold V. (Scooter) Jones Jr.; grandson, Mathias Jones Flyvholm. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Ellen Jones; grandson, Jason Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Kindy Flyvholm and their respective families. Harold, Betty, Scooter and Mathias were dearly loved and shall be forever missed.
Interment will occur at a later date. Family wishes that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the charity of your choice in his name. Condolences may be sent to tulsacremation.com
