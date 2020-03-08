Harry Roy Red Eagle, 76 years, of Hominy, OK, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family in Hominy, OK.
Harry Roy Red Eagle was the son of Harry, Jr. and Willimina (Montgomery) Red Eagle. His grandparents were Clara and Roy Montgomery and Harry and Mary Red Eagle. His great-grandparents on his Osage side were E-gron-kah-shin-kah and his wife, Hum-pa-to-kah and Paul and Cecelia Red Eagle.
Harry grew up on his grandparent's original Osage allotment south and west of Hominy with his two sisters, Anita and Janet. The site is located near Black Dog's Camp on Black Dog Creek. He grew up on a farm/ranch where one hundred years ago, his grandfather, Harry Red Eagle, Sr., raised prized horses and where years later, his dad raised cattle and grew a few crops.
He attended Hominy Public Schools where he excelled in both academics and sports. He won an English Writing Award when he was a senior for an essay titled 'My Hometown'. His favorite activities were baseball/softball, basketball, and track but the game of football was his passion. He was named to the OSSAA All-State football team, as well as a Prep All-American by New York's 'Sporting News' his senior year.
Harry received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Education at Northeastern State University and his Administrative Certification from Oklahoma State University. His first teaching/coaching job was on the Navajo Reservation at Fort Wingate, NM. In 1996, he was hired as a teacher and coach at Skiatook. He taught general business and soon after was hired as principal of the Junior High as well as the high school football coach. One of his favorite memories at Skiatook was winning the State Football Championship in 1974. That season he was named Oklahoma's High School Football Coach of the Year.
Also a favorite sports memory was coaching his 'under 8' soccer team at Skiatook. Those young men had the opportunity to play in the finals at the old Skelly Stadium and won the Green Country Championship trophy. He was also privileged to coach the Jenks Trojans football team with his friend and former Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Perry Beaver, where they won a state championship in 1982.
Harry began his career as a school superintendent at Hominy Public Schools and later served in the same capacity at Sperry and Skiatook Schools. He was appointed by the State School Superintendent Sandy Garret to serve on the States Superintendent's Advisory Board. The board helped guide new superintendents in the daily operation of school business and school law. Harry worked as an educator in Oklahoma Public Schools for 35 years. He was actively involved in OREA, OROS, and CCOSA. After retiring from education, he was elected a member of the 31st Tribal Council of the Osage Nation. The 31st was the last of the historical Minerals Councils to serve the Osage People, which dated back to the early 1900s.
In 2017 Harry was the recipient of the Rennard Strickland Educational Leadership Award by the City of Tulsa's Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. The Rennard Strickland Educational Leadership Award in received by an individual who believes "Education is truly the key to the future and cornerstone of every dream". The award recognizes dedication to the vocation and love of teaching and learning.
He and his first grade classmate and best friend, Pauline had been married for 59 years. They resided at the same place where he grew up south and west of Hominy at the old Red Eagle Place, where once again he became a cowboy and a dedicated Hominy Bucks fan until Parkinson's gradually took him from us.
Harry is survived by: wife, Pauline; sisters, Janet Goodfox and Anita Red Eagle; daughters, Kelly and husband, Rusty Dyer, and Walisa Red Eagle; sons, Paul Red Eagle and Harry Roy Red Eagle, Jr.; granddaughters, Katie and husband, Jesse Stewart, Danielle and husband, Derek Ebert, and Amber Red Eagle; four great grandchildren, Gracie and Callie Stewart, and Amre and Harrison Roy Ebert "HRE".
Powell Funeral Home, Hominy has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.PowellFuneralService.com
