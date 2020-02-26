Hazel Corraine Grice passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Living at Inverness in Tulsa on February 28th at 2pm in Founders Hall. Hazel was born on March 16, 1925 in Chicago IL, to Carl John Olson and Ruth Helen (Jacobson) Olson. She lost her father at the age of eight and moved with her mother and grandfather to Chetek, WI, where her Uncle Fred was the pastor of the Swedish Covenant Church. Hazel attended grade school in a one room country school house and graduated from Chetek High School in town in June 1943, working after school and summers in Chicago. When the "Nurse Cadet Corps" formed, she joined in September 1943. Hazel completed her training at Cook County Hospital where she met and married Paul F. Grice on June 29, 1946. Paul's Naval career relocated the young couple to numerous duty stations over the next nine years before settling down in Muskogee with Paul's appointment to the VA Medical Center in 1955.
During the nearly sixty years that they lived in Muskogee, she was active in the First Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir and leading Women's Circle. Hazel and Paul sang in the Community Chorus, performing Handel's Messiah annually. Hazel enjoyed artistic endeavors, studying painting under Dick West, as well as needle work and sewing. Gardening was always at the center of Hazel's homemaking skills, preserving fruits and vegetables for the family. She entered her many crafts at the county fair, winning Blue Ribbons. Summers were always a time for family travel, camping in the National Parks and visiting friends and family across the country. She and Paul moved to Inverness Village in Tulsa five years ago. Hazel leaves behind her four children, Neal Grice (Karen), Sandy Curtiss (Perry), Carol McAnally (Jeff), and Phillip Grice; six grandchildren, Laura Grice, Sarah Hammontree (Patrick), Jennifer Knutson (Robin), Hunter McAnally (Samantha), Peter Grice, and Paula Grice; and one great granddaughter, Erin Hammontree. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Loraine; and her loving husband of 73 years, Paul.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to your favorite charity in her memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.