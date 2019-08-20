Hazel Lorene Stacy went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at age 89. Hazel was born to Edward Fouquet and Tillie Pauline Tipken on January 6, 1930 in Prague, Oklahoma.
Hazel attended college at East Central in Ada, Oklahoma where she graduated with a degree in Mathematics. While at East Central she also met and married Homer Earl Stacy. Hazel and Homer spent forty-nine wonderful years together. The family ultimately settled down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Hazel joined the Amoco Production Company as a System's Analyst. She had a distinguished career in the early days of the computer industry. She loved her family and devoted her life to them and took great joy in their achievements. She was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church and developed many cherished relationships while there. She particularly enjoyed the game of Bridge and played in several different groups.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Tillie and her husband, Homer. She leaves behind her son, Howard Stacy of Kennedale, Texas and her daughter, Lou Ann Gruber of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Alex Stacy of Kennedale, Texas; Daniel Stacy of Plano, Texas; Nick Gruber of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Chris Gruber of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 22, 11:00 a.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church in the Mason Chapel , 6767 S. Mingo Rd. Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.