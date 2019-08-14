Tulsa resident, St. Pius X Parishioner, loving wife, mother, grandmother. Hazel, age 92, was an "Angel on Earth" born September 4, 1926 in Junction City, Kansas to Lloyd and Martha Kostelecky. She joined the Holy Father at 7:45 a.m., on August 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her four children, Larry Gurkowski of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Terry Gurkowski of Flagstaff, Arizona, Mary Ann Gurkowski, her husband, Chris Bracken of San Antonio, Texas and Kevin Gurkowski, his wife, Jody of Norman, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her four adoring grandchildren, : Christina and Alexandria Bracken, Kyler and Kayli Gurkowski; and her baby sister, Dolores Murrell of Strafford, Missouri.
Mom you were the most amazing Mother and Grandmother. Everyone who met you always said how sweet and kind you were. We celebrate your life with loving memories, we will all miss you greatly. Papa is waiting for you! May you rest in God's loving hands.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Pius X Support a Student Fund.
Rosary 12:00 Noon and Mass 12:30 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1727 S. 75th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Reception in Dorney Hall at St. Pius X Catholic Church following interment at 3:15 p.m.
Moore's Eastlawn Chapel
918-622-1155.
