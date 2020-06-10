Helen Hellerich was born Helen Emily Shedd to Phillip and Emma Shedd on January 10, 1929 in Central City, NE. She grew up in Omaha and graduated at age 15 from Benson High School. She went on to work at Offutt Air Force Base where she met her eventual husband, Carl Hellerich. They were happily married 52 years, living in several locations before eventually settling in Tulsa.
Carl preceded Helen in death, passing away in 2001. Helen worked as a secretary for the Tulsa Public Schools before working with her husband at Knight Equipment Company. After retirement she was active as a storyteller and volunteer. Helen passed peacefully on June 6, 2020.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn Hellerich Mooney and husband, John, Meri Hellerich Spurlock, Marjorie Hellerich Johnson and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Cody Spurlock and wife, Stephani, Dusty Spurlock and wife, Melissa, Shannon Mooney, Ryan Mooney, Tyler Johnson and wife, Britni, Jenna Johnson Severin and husband, Jacob; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. The service will be available for viewing online at www.moorefuneral.com Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 Share memories www.moorefuneral.com
