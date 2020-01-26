Helen Elaine Leise, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Helen was born February 27, 1937, in Grayville, IL, to Buenita and John Glenn Burroughs. She attended nursing school in Evanston, Indiana and started her profession as an RN in Greeley, CO, where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Leise. Helen and Bob married on November 5, 1960 and began what became a large family of 5 daughters.
In 1970, the family moved to Tulsa, OK, where Helen began her career at St. Francis Hospital. She worked in various departments in the hospital and eventually became Director of Nursing for the emergency room. Helen was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Bernard of Clairvaux where she regularly attended Mass and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
After retirement, Helen enjoyed gardening and she was a dedicated volunteer for St. Francis Hospital, Meals on Wheels, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, and Helmerich Library. She had great devotion to her faith and a passion for caring for her husband and family.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob and infant daughter, Glenda Mary. She is survived by her 5 daughters, their spouses and 12 grandchildren: Sheryl Walseth (Greg) of Tulsa, OK and Patrick, Olivia and Greer; Sandra Stangeby (Pete) of Oak Hill, VA and Megan, Scott and Emily; Michelle Sheffield (Ed) of Dallas, TX and Adam (Hollie) and Haley; Karen Payne (Ray) of Edmond, OK and Cole and Kendall; and Rhonda Johnson (Chris) of Frisco, TX and Lauren and Drew. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Winter and Freda Finch; as well as her brother, John Burroughs.
A Rosary was held on Friday, January 24th, at the Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 25th, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen Leise's name to the Alzheimer's Association or Meals on Wheels. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
