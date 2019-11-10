Helen Mary Lois Bement Reecher was welcomed and joined the heavenly chorus on November 5, 2019 while being serenaded with hymns. She was born on November 20, 1919 to Elmer and Nell Bement in Tulsa.
She graduated from Central High School in 1938 and then attended Tulsa University where she majored in Music Education. From early childhood music had become an important part of her life and she began teaching piano lessons at the age of 13 and continued to do so as an adult.
July 27, 1941 she married Marvin E. Reecher who was the Minister of Music at Boston Avenue Methodist Church. During their time there she assisted in the music program--accompanying and directing children's choirs, directing several English Handbell choirs, and substituting as an organist. Helen's perfect pitch (sing or play any note on the spot) was an asset to Marvin's music ministry as well as her talented piano, organ, and harpsichord accompaniments.
When Dr. Reecher became Minister of Music at Asbury United Methodist Church, Helen assisted him in a similar music program, including the Sonshiners choral group, and also occasionally played the organ there. In 1982 the Reechers established a unique and successful travel agency where they personally organized and escorted tours all over Continental Europe, Britain, Russia, Greece, and the Panama Canal for over 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Edwards; son, Dennis Reecher; grandchildren, Judson Reecher, April Bright and husband, Chris, Michael Reecher; as well as 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Marvin E. Reecher and their son, Marvin Lee Reecher.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to The Little Light House or The Music Ministry at First Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice for wonderful and loving care of Helen.
Memorial service will be 3:00 P.M., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
