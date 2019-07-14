Helen Vanwy Taylor passed away in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 on June 25, 2019. She was born to Ralph and Blanche Vanwy in Tulsa on February 20, 1939.
Helen graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and attended The University of Tulsa, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. While there, she met her future husband, Neal Taylor. They were married in the University Sharp Chapel on May 6, 1960, and were later blessed with 2 beautiful children, Allison and Brian.
Neal's career in the petroleum industry led to numerous living locations: Tacoma, Washington; Villanova, Pennsylvania; and Denver, Colorado, before eventually settling in Wichita, Kansas in 1988, where she was active in the Junior League, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alum Association, the Historical Museum of Wichita, a book club and a bridge club.
Family was very important to Helen and she did her best to ensure that she and her family stayed close to extended family throughout their moves. This meant lots of trips home to Oklahoma over the years and later to California to visit her daughter and grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Neal Taylor; her daughter, Allison Vaughan (Tom) of San Jose, CA; grandchildren, Ryan Vaughan and Taylor Vaughan, also of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Vanwy Kerlin of Tulsa and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen chose cremation. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brian.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Community of Christ Church, 4811 S. Fulton, Tulsa, OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.