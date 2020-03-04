Henry Taylor Chandler, Jr, 88, of Broken Arrow, passed away February 24, 2020 in Tulsa, OK.
He was born December 17, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Henry Taylor Chandler and Helen Hailes Chandler. Taylor was a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio. He was a long time member of Tulsa Walking Club and really enjoyed all the walks and walking trips they took together. He loved spending time and taking trips with his children and grandchildren. He was a Scout Master for many years in Slidell, LA. He was a Deacon and Elder of the First Christian Church, Slidell, LA.
Taylor was a PFC in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and served 2 years active duty; he then was in the Army Reserves for another 6 years. He started his own business, Taylor Label Company, over 40 years ago and grew it to be a very successful business.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Ann Cooper and granddaughter, Abby Nicole Randolph.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ronda of the home; his sister, Kaye Engates of Seattle, WA; his daughter, Ranae Randolph and husband, Bill, of Montgomery, TX; his son, Skip Chandler and wife, Nancy, of New Orleans, LA; his son, Lee Chandler, of Broken Arrow; and his son, Brad Chandler and wife, Celine, of Canyon Lake, TX. He has five grandchildren, Chris Randolph, Nia Chandler, Erin Chandler, Astin Chandler and Devin Chandler.
Funeral Service was held Friday, February 28, 2020, with interment at Ozark Memorial Park in Joplin, MO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.