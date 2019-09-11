Henk Vera passed away peacefully in his sleep, on 9/5/2019, with wife of 59 years Helen by his side.
He was born on 1/22/1928 in Groningen, The Netherlands.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Florence Ann, husband, Mark Robert McVay of Lubbock, TX and granddaughters, Stephanie Ann of Lubbock, TX and Lauren Michelle, husband, Charles Brandon Sweeney, and great-grandson Caleb Henry of Pflugerville, TX; son, John Bonno Vera, wife, Sheri Lynn, grandson, James Hindrik and granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn of Norman, OK; and daughter, Martha Monnet, husband, David Paul Hightower, grandsons, Paul Matthew, David Michael, Johnathan Ross and Nathan Andrew of Eagle, ID.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 14, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, 9507 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423.
Memorial donations can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.