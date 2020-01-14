Howard Alexander passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Tulsa, OK at the age of 97. A graveside service was held Monday, January 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa, OK. Howard is survived by his daughter, Ellen Wagner of Sherman Oaks, California; son, Dr. Jeff (Judy) Alexander; son, Todd (Kim) Alexander; and daughter, Sylvia (Michael) Vaughn of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Alexis Wagner, Aaron (Nicole) Wagner, Jonathan Wagner and Benjamin Wagner, David (Rachel) Alexander, Lindsay (Josh) Applebaum, Robert (Dr. Stephanie Bates) Alexander, Matthew Alexander and Jonathan Alexander; great grandchildren, Jacob Wagner and Ethan Wagner, Daphne Alexander and Owen Alexander, Maya Alexander and Sam Alexander, Jack Applebaum and Alex Applebaum.
Howard was born on December 3, 1922 in Chicago, IL. In 1928, he traveled by train with his parents, Abraham and Sylvia (Schmidt) Alexander and brother, Leon, to visit family in Tulsa. He never left. Howard attended Central High School and the University of Tulsa. He left the University of Tulsa to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Force as a meteorologist during WWII. After the war, he returned to graduate from The University of Tulsa with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.
He was an independent oil producer and real estate investor. Howard served as President of both Congregation B'nai Emunah and its Hebrew School. He was an avid golfer, loved music and he also loved to sing. Howard married Evelyn Goltz in 1948. They were married for 44 years until she passed away.
An honest mana righteous mana funny mana loving mana lovable mana great mana man you wish you had known your whole life. He was a man people listened toeven when he claimed they didn't.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent care he received at Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa and from his loving caregivers, Beryl Bolo Usigbe, Sylvia Angote, Dorothy Gibbs, Rosemary Kungu, Fran-Nekia Jones, Delphine Fletcher and Caroline Angima.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Zarrow Pointe Retirement Center, 2025 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136 or Congregation B'nai Emunah, 1719 South Owasso, Tulsa, OK 74120.
