Howell Joiner was born in Loranger, Louisiana, on December 22, 1933 to John Elzy and Lottie James Joiner and died in his home in Bixby, Oklahoma, on February 8, 2020.
Howell grew up in rural Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, graduating in 1952 from Loranger High School. After graduation, Howell worked with his Father in the family dairy. Leaving the dairy in 1958, Howell began his career as a truck driver, working first for a dairy in New Orleans, where his milk route included New Orleans' famous French Quarter. In 1961 Howell moved with his family to Tulsa, where he resided until his death. Howell continued his truck driving career, first with Groendyke Transport and later with Roadway Express. During the 30 years with Roadway, Howell became active in Tulsa Teamster Union 523, served as a steward and later as Secretary Treasurer.
Howell is survived by his son, John and husband, William Jacobs and son, Keith and wife, Joanette; grandson, Jason and wife, Tina and granddaughter, Kristin; as well as great-grandsons, Gracen, Lincoln and Jackson Joiner; granddaughter, Jaime Bancroft, her children, Bailey, Tyler and James. In addition, Howell is survived by his deceased wife, Janet's family: John Hite, Daniel and Erica Gaddis, Robert and Laura Gaddis, Amy and Aaron Wojtalewicz and Robyn Gaddis, and Janet's 7 grandchildren, Sydney, Avery, Samantha and Jacob Gaddis, Marisa and Matthew Wojtalewicz and Aiden Goldschmidt.
Howell was preceded in death by his parents and wives, Sylvia, Beatrice and Janet Joiner.
Services will be at the First Baptist Church, 114 East Breckenridge Avenue, Bixby, OK on February 13th at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery in Loranger, Louisiana.
