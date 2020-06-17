Imogene Dismang, 88, Tulsa resident, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. Imogene was born August 1, 1931 to Erma (Stafford) and Fred Leist in Tulsa, OK. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed bunco, bingo, casino, card and dice games. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Dismang; daughters, Debra Dismang and Kathy Bohanan; brothers, John Leist, Clifford Leist and Ronnie Leist; grandsons, Eric Rutherford, Christopher Dismang and Charlie Dake. Imogene is survived by her daughter, Laura O'Connell, husband, Shawn of Broken Arrow, OK; son, Jerry Dismang, wife, Lisa of Tulsa, OK; sister, Wanda Cannon of Titusville, FL. Viewing: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Rosary: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1419 N. 67th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK. Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155. www.moorefuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Imogene Dismang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments