Imogene Dismang, 88, Tulsa resident, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. Imogene was born August 1, 1931 to Erma (Stafford) and Fred Leist in Tulsa, OK. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed bunco, bingo, casino, card and dice games. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Dismang; daughters, Debra Dismang and Kathy Bohanan; brothers, John Leist, Clifford Leist and Ronnie Leist; grandsons, Eric Rutherford, Christopher Dismang and Charlie Dake. Imogene is survived by her daughter, Laura O'Connell, husband, Shawn of Broken Arrow, OK; son, Jerry Dismang, wife, Lisa of Tulsa, OK; sister, Wanda Cannon of Titusville, FL. Viewing: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Rosary: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1419 N. 67th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK. Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155. www.moorefuneral.com
Breaking
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.