Irene Dworin Rosenfield passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Tulsa, OK at the age of 95. A graveside service was held Sunday, October 20, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, TX. She is survived by her daughter, Judith (Jeff) Alexander of Tulsa, OK and son, Richard (Angela) Dworin of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, David (Rachel) Alexander, Robert (Stephanie Bates) Alexander, Lindsay (Joshua) Applebaum, and Ruth Dworin; and great-grandchildren, Maya Alexander, Samuel Alexander, Daphne Alexander, Owen Alexander, Jack Applebaum, and Alexander Applebaum; and sister, Marjorie Cowin of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Dworin; daughter, Cathy Jeanne Dworin and son, James Robert Dworin.
The youngest of three sisters, Irene Sylvia Bauman was born in Kenosha, WI to Mary and Henry Bauman. Throughout her childhood, she loved acting, theater and public speaking. She often recited poetry and quoted Shakespeare. Irene graduated from the Columbia School of Radio Broadcasting in Chicago. She moved to San Francisco to work at a portrait photography studio. A few years later, she continued her career with Harry Johnson Photography at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. There she met Dr. Jack Dworin. In 1948, they married in Longview, TX after just 3 dates.
While raising four children, Irene remained active in various fields. She was a fashion model, painter, and co-author of several novels. She was chosen "best-dressed" by the Medical Auxiliary. In addition, she regularly helped organize events for Temple Emanu-El in Longview.
After forty-two years in Longview, Jack and Irene moved to Naples, FL. Jack died in 1998. She married Alfred Rosenfield in 2002 and they made their home in Dallas, TX for thirteen years. Irene moved to Tulsa, OK in 2014.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent care she received at Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa over the last four and a half years and from her loving caregivers, Charlotte Harris, Margaret Kungu, Fran-Nekia Jones, Caroline Angima and Beryl Bolo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Zarrow Pointe Retirement Center, 2025 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136 or Mental Health Association Oklahoma, 5330 East 31st Street, Suite 1000, Tulsa, OK 74135.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.