Irene Elizabeth Cheney, 89, passed away September 20, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and was a stellar cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Richard Cheney; her son, David; and her sister and brother.
She is survived by her son, Charles and wife, Debbie, and their two children, Tara and James; her daughter, Susan and her husband, Mark and their two children, Meghan and Sarah.
Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel, 3841 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK. She will be laid to rest in the Cortland Rural Cemetery, Cortland, NY.
Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556 www.ninde.com
