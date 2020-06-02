Iris Ingram Mason, 88, of Edmond died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Iris was born on January 5, 1932 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Paul and Zola Ingram. She graduated from East Central High School where she met her high school sweetheart, James Pratt. They married after high school and made Tulsa their home. For 37 years, Iris was an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President and General Manager of McDonnell Douglas before retiring. Iris loved to work in her yard and had a huge heart for animals. She thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren and the feeling was mutual. Iris was the fun grandma! She was always the adventurous one, going to scary movies, riding the roller coaster Zingo and getting drenched on the log ride at Bell's Amusement Park. Iris moved to Edmond in 2017 to be closer to her beloved son and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Zola Ingram; brother, Bill Ingram; and husbands, James Pratt and Ivan Mason. She is survived by her son, Randy and wife, Debbie of Edmond; four grandchildren, William Pratt and Michael Pratt of Tulsa, Taylor Pratt and McKinley Pratt of Edmond; and one great grandchild, Hailey Pratt.
Visitation will be at Floral Haven on Wednesday, June 3, from 3pm to 5pm and funeral to follow on Thursday, June 4, at 10am at Floral Haven. In lieu of flowers, Iris kindly asks for a donation to Susan G. Komen since she was a cancer survivor or ASPCA to honor her love of animals. FloralHaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.