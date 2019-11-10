Iris Painter, a former World War II radio operator who went on to an aviation career before becoming one of the original faculty members of what is now Tulsa Community College, died Nov. 5.
She was 101.
Services will be private. Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow is in charge of arrangements.
Painter was featured in the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series in 2015 and the companion book.
Painter, who grew up in Tulsa, was studying psychology at the University of Missouri at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941. She left a few weeks later when she heard about the formation of the new Women’s Army Corps.
Joining the WAC, she served as a radio operator for the 9th Air Force in Europe. She started in England, then a few weeks after D-Day in 1944, moved on to France. After the war she was stationed in Germany.
No doubt being a radio operator was important, she told the Tulsa World later, but sometimes she felt “the best thing we did (was) talk to the soldiers. Just be their companions, dance once in a while, have a little fun. So that it wasn’t just war, war, war.”
After the war, Painter, who never married or had children, took advantage of the G.I. Bill to learn to fly. She worked as a commercial pilot before moving into air traffic control, working at airports in Kansas City, St. Louis and Oklahoma City.
She later resumed her studies in psychology and obtained a degree.
In 1970, Painter became part of the original faculty of then-Tulsa Junior College. She taught psychology there for the next 14 years before retiring in 1984.
Although she never raised a family of her own, Painter’s siblings and their children came to think of her as both a mother and grandmother. At the time of her death, Painter was the sole caregiver for her intellectually disabled niece.
Her family asks that memorial donations go to help with continuing care of Painter’s niece. A GoFundMe page has been set up at gf.me/u/wi6xmy.
Painter’s survivors include a sister, Charlotte Bell, and three brothers, Jim, Joe and Jon Painter.
