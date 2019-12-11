Ivan Alvarez, a leader in the Tulsa-area Hispanic community who helped promote its business and economic potential through his efforts with the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, died Sunday.
He was 58.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Broken Arrow.
Announcing Alvarez’s death on its Facebook page, the chamber said, “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family, his friends, and all those whose lives, such as our own, he touched with his beauty of soul, his depth of love, his strength of character, and his boundless joy for life and his/our culture. His support and adoration will be so deeply missed and our community has a great chasm to fill with his passing.”
A member of the chamber’s executive board who had served as president and chief executive officer, Alvarez was an advocate for Tulsa-area Hispanic businesses and business owners and was enthusiastic about the future, as indicated in a column he wrote for the Tulsa World this past February.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” Alvarez said. “We have a mayor who is reaching out to our gente (people) and new leadership at the state level that understands the Tulsa immigrant business community.”
With Hispanics accounting for roughly 50 percent of Tulsa’s immigrant population, he added, “there is a real potential to tap into an exciting and dynamic marketplace.”
Alvarez, of Broken Arrow, was managing partner of ACICP Insurance in Jenks and had worked in business development, marketing and sales for 25 years.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but his family was from Nicaragua.
The Tulsa-area Hispanic community reacted to news of his death.
“He was always smiling and had a distinct laugh,” KJRH-TV anchor Gitzel Puente said on her Facebook page. “If you ever met him, it was hard to forget him. … He and his wife, Paula, invited me into their home last year to celebrate Christmas and his dad’s birthday. We ate Nicaraguan tamales and shared many laughs.”
Added Puente: “Tulsa has lost an amazing community leader and charismatic soul. He did so much for the Hispanic community, strengthening business leaders and small businesses in the area.”
“You would be hard-pressed,” the chamber continued, “to meet someone in the community who had not been touched by the warmth, joy, and buoyant laughter and love of Ivan Alvarez. There was virtually nothing Ivan would not do to support those in both our Latin and Tulsa community as a whole.”
He is survived by his wife, Paula Alvarez; a son, Ivan Alvarez, and his wife, Lina Sarmiento; a daughter, Christiana Alvarez, and her husband, Gabriel Baltadano; a son, Carlos Alvarez; a stepson, Christopher McConnell, and his wife, Carla McConnell; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Yarbrough, and her husband, Bill Yarbrough; and his parents, Marta Gonzalez-Pasos and Roberto Ivan Alvarez Sr.
Memorial donations are being made to Love Thy Neighbor at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, saint-patricks.com/love-thy-neighbor, and to The Demand Project, thedemandproject.org.
Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
