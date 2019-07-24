Services for J. E. "Joe" Barton, 93, of Broken Arrow, formerly of Ada, are 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the United Pentecostal Church, 1730 N. 9th Street, Broken Arrow. Pastor Andrew Moss will officiate. A Committal Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada.

Mr. Barton passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Tulsa. Survivors include a daughter, Janeen Summers and husband, Tony of Broken Arrow; and other relatives and friends. www.criswellfh.com

