J.T. DeWeese passed away at home on February 25, 2020. He was born September 1, 1926 in Rudd, AR to Homer and Lydia DeWeese.
At 17, J. T. joined the U.S. Navy and then graduated from Tulsa Central High School at war's end. He was married to Betty Jo Ludiker for 59 years until she succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2006.
He worked diligently for 33 years with Bethlehem Steel Corp. which led to retiring as Assistant Vice President of Purchasing in Bethlehem, PA, at the age of 56. He attended Harvard School of Business, served on Governors' Business Council for PA and NY and Pennsylvania Council for Library Development. He and wife, Betty moved back to Tulsa in 1984 to be near family and grandchildren.
J.T.'s faith was important and was "all in" by serving as chairman on Board of Deacons, Church Moderator, and chairing several church committees. He taught Adult Bible studies many years at Parkview Baptist Church and previously Young Adults in Bethlehem, PA.
Preceded in death by wife, Betty; son, Gerald (Jerry); brother, Johnny and sister, Jeri Lea Genoff. Survived by daughters, Karen and spouse, Greg Chalmers, Kathy and spouse, John McCulley; seven grandchildren, Brian, Rebecca and spouse, Geoff, Jason, James, Katie, Kari and spouse, Chris, and Kacie; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Annalise, and Isabelle; siblings, Norma and spouse, Charlie, Mildred and spouse, Ray; and brother-in-law, Thomas Genoff; many nieces and nephews. As well as, Joyce Hawthorne, a loving sweetheart and friend for more than 10 years, who continues to enrich our lives with her grace, caring heart, friendship, and love.
Memorial service will be held 11 AM, Monday, March 2, at Parkview Baptist Church, 5805 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkview Baptist Sewing Ministry; St. Francis Hospice in Tulsa.
