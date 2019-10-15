Jack D. Morgan was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on January 4, 1928 to Hubert and Virgie (Harris) Morgan. He passed away in Branson, Missouri on October 10, 2019 at the age of 91.
He is survived by: his daughter, Lisa Mouser and husband, Randy, of Stigler, OK; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Watson and husband, Trae, of Elkhart, KS; his grandson, Jackson Morgan Mouser of Stigler, OK.
Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Claudean (Lunsford) Morgan; his granddaughter, Ashley Helen Mouser; his parents; his step-mother, Ruth; Claudean's parents, Claude and Helen Lunsford; his sister, Mary McClung; and his nephew, Mac McClung.
Jack and Claudean shared many adventures during his time in the military before making their home together in Tulsa.
Jack was a longtime deacon of Garnett Road Baptist Church in Tulsa. While there he taught a junior high boys Sunday school class and was the sponsor of the church youth newspaper. After moving to Stigler, he and Claudean became members of the First Baptist Church of Stigler. His whole life was serving the Lord and loving his family.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Mallory Chapel in Stigler with Rev. Daniel Milligan officiating. Interment will follow at Stigler City Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler, Oklahoma.
