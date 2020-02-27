Jackie "Jack" Lewis Coleman Sr., 77, of The Colony, Texas, passed away February 24, 2020.

Funeral service is at 4:00 pm at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow, 8520 Main St., Frisco, TX, on Thursday, February 27. Visitation 2 hours prior. Interment Saturday, February 29, noon at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, Houston.

