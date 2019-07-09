Lt. Col. Jack Russell Seay departed on his final flight July 3, 2019 at 3:30 pm. He was born on June 10, 1929 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. Seay and Grace M. Seay; also his ex-wife, Bobbie Fay Smith Seay. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn A. Dawson; niece, Audrey Dawson; and nephew, Russell Dawson of California. Also surviving are his children: daughter, Sherri Seay and her husband, David Lindsey; son, Terry Seay and his wife, Melody Seay; his grandchildren, Elaine McKellips, her husband, David McKellips, Jared Seay, and Nicholas Lindsey.
Jack attended college at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He left college and joined the U.S. Air Force, going to flight school in Texas and Arizona. He flew many jets and airplanes during his career, as well as owning several personal aircrafts. He was in the Tulsa Air National Guard Fighter Squadron, and acted as a Liaison Officer for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Jack was an Electrical Contractor and owner of Seay Electric Company until his retirement. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He was very active in the Tulsa Minor Hockey Association, both holding offices and as a Coach, touching the lives of many young men. He also played hockey in Tulsa when he was younger with various teams at the Tulsa Coliseum. He was the President of the University Club of Tulsa and an active member of the National Electrical Contractors Association. He was a longtime member of Oaks Country Club and an avid golfer. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church and went on mission trips with the church.
Jack loved his travels in the Air Force; Japan and the Orient were some of his favorite places; hence the decor in his homes. He was an avid snow skier and usually went several times a year. A member of the Tulsa Ski Club, he acted as trip chairman on many trips. He also enjoyed many ski trips with his family and friends. He loved Grand Lake and his lake cabin, boating, and family times there! Consequently, all of his kids remain "lake people" today and honored his memory by attending the Duck Creek flyover and fireworks this year!
He was most of all an extremely loving father and friend! Everyone loved Jack, and we never minded hanging with our Dad! He was almost always upbeat, and taught us to enjoy life, have fun and not sweat the small stuff!!! We will all miss him a bunch! "Fly away Daddy, we love you!!!"
Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church-Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com.
