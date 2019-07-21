E. Jackson Wynn, Jr., born January 14, 1926, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on July 18, 2019 at the age of 93, with family at his side. Jack was born in a First Aid hut on a dairy farm at 51st and Memorial and will come full circle with his interment with military honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jack's parents were E. Jackson Wynn, Sr. and Eileen Bringham Wynn, who, along with his sister Janis Porter preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jinny Wynn; three daughters, Kelly Hall (Joe) of Owasso, Kendall Carpenter (David) of Tulsa and Kris Lowry (Rick) of Broken Arrow. He was also Papa to five grandchildren: Kyle and Kara Lowry, Valerie Grogan (Michael) and Grant Carpenter, and Douglas Hall, all in the Tulsa area.
An aviation enthusiast his entire life, Jack learned to fly before he learned to drive. In 2014, he was recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal for his pre-war service in the Civil Air Patrol and went on to join the Army Air Corps where he was a Corporal stationed at Sheppard Field, Texas. A J-3 Cub always brought a smile to his face and a story to mind, including several crop-dusting mishaps. He was actively involved with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum during its formative years.
Jack's earliest memory was being perched on his father's shoulders watching Charles Lindberg land at McIntyre Airport on September 30, 1927. Another early memory was sitting on Will Roger's lap in a plane trip from Tulsa to Wichita. He also recalled Amelia Earhart visiting their house once with other early aviation pioneers.
Jack and Jinny were married at Grace Lutheran Church on July 19, 1952. They were founding members of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as Elder. They joined Boston Avenue Methodist Church in the 1990's and were members of Wesley Fellowship Class. They traveled extensively throughout the USA and internationally and were truly adventurous. Although only German by marriage, Jack was very active in the German American Society of Tulsa and was "Father Christmas" at Christkindlmarket for many years. He was also an accomplished wood carver and created hundreds of Santas that are cherished by his family.
Jack was recently honored as a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 584. His primary occupation was as a Journeyman Electrician and he was lead foreman on many of Tulsa's finest construction projects.
The family will receive visitors at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st St., on Tuesday, July 23, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Services at Boston Avenue Church Rose Chapel, 1301 S. Boston, Tulsa OK at 11:30AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com.
