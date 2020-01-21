Jacklyn Marie Webb-Rosier, 72, formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away peacefully in her home in Glenwood, WA on December 18, 2019. Memorial service January 25, 2020 3 pm Harvard Avenue Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK
Jackie "Jackie" Webb-Rosier
