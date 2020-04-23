Jacob Henry Graybill was born to Henry and Magdalena (Martin) Graybill on March 25, 1927, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He joined the United States Army in June 1945 during World War II stationed in Passau, Germany, and returned to Lancaster in January 1947, performing a variety of jobs and began a family. In 1965, Jacob made a move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he started his own company, Sooner Weatherstrip, a business that grew by word of mouth through various Tulsa home builders and was eventually bought and operated by Jacob's son, Scott. In September of 1968, Jacob married the love of his life Janet Spyres. Altogether, this couple had a part in parenting seven children. In 1980 Jacob moved to Bixby and began hobby farming on 30 acres. Among raising animals, Jacob had a bumper crop every year from his large garden. Jacob's other hobbies were playing cards, bowling, watching baseball, and RV'ing cross country. Described as social, loyal, determined, and ornery, Jacob loved his family dearly and lived his life to the fullest. Jacob was known for "re-engineering" things to make them better. His presence will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Jacob passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Tulsa. He was 93. Those he leaves to carry on his legacy include children: Scott Graybill (Kathy) of Tulsa; Christy Graybill- Rohrer (Rick) of Bixby; Randy Graybill of Tulsa; Larry Graybill (Linda) of Philadelphia; three sisters: Orpha Harnish, Eunice Enck, and Marie Hoover. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Spyres) Graybill, and children: Lisa Graybill, Dennis Weidman, and Carrie Graybill. Visitation for Jacob Graybill will be held at Bixby Funeral Service on Thursday, April 23rd from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. A private service will be held for immediate family, while plans for a celebration of Jacob's life will be made in the near future. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Graybill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments