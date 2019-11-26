Jackie was born on June 5, 1931 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, where her father, William, worked as a glass cutter at PPG Industries and her mother, Eva, was a homemaker. The family relocated to Okmulgee, Oklahoma in 1940 when PPG opened its new plant in Henryetta. On August 28, 1954, Jackie married the love of her life, Jim Olzawski, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. After a brief time in Tahlequah and Tulsa, the couple returned to Okmulgee where they lived until 1975. At that time, they relocated to Jenks, Oklahoma. Jackie worked at Unit Rig and spent the last 17 years of her career as Business Office Manager at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Tulsa. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Mary and Elaine; and her sister, Deanna Williamson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.