Jacqueline L. Heerwagen, 90, was welcomed into the Kingdom of God on May 31, 2020, surrounded by her family providing love and support from outside the window of her hospice room. She passed peacefully from natural causes but the Corona Virus restrictions prohibited physical access. While the window could prevent our physical touch, it could not sever the loyal and loving bond of the Heerwagen family.
Jackie was born September 8, 1929 to Barney Kelly and Dovie Rice Kelly in Okemah, Oklahoma, where she and her sister, Joy Welsh grew up and graduated from Okemah High School in 1948. She became a nurse, graduating from the Hillcrest School of Nursing in 1951. She became one of the first to serve in the prominent Hillcrest Children's Polio Ward, ultimately inviting one of her favorite children to be her flower girl in her marriage to her beloved husband, Dr. Paul K. Heerwagen, Jr., M.D. on April 24, 1953.
The new Dr. and Mrs. Heerwagen set up a private medical practice in Collinsville, OK, to serve the Tulsa and local area while raising and educating 4 children, Ann Heerwagen Thomas, Jan Heerwagen, Paul Heerwagen (III) and wife, Robyn Heerwagen and Laura Heerwagen. All were standing at her bedside window the day of her passing with prayers of love and thanksgiving for having such a loving Mother.
After the passing of Dr. Heerwagen, Jackie carried on with the children while managing the healthcare facilities for American Airlines, Rockwell International and Texaco Refining. She subsequently married a family friend, Bill Braselton. They were together for 17 years before his passing.
In addition to her 4 children, Jackie is survived by 5 grandchildren, Tommy Thomas, Paul Heerwagen (IV), Callie Heerwagen, Brendan O'Brien and Shyler O'Brien; as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Paul (V) Heerwagen and Nolan and Maddi O'Brien.
Jackie was a Mother to many and while she may have left the physical earth plane, her impact and legacy will long be remembered and honored by those who love her.
The funeral will be held graveside on Thursday, June 4th, at 1:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum located at Memorial and 51st Street.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 8:00am to 6:00pm with the family receiving friends and family from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Moore Rosewood Chapel located at 2570 S. Harvard, Tulsa, OK 74114.
