On November 10, 2019, James David Byers passed away at the age of 90. James was born in Jerusalem, Arkansas on November 4, 1929, to David and Velma Byers.
James met his future wife, Faye Coffman, on a blind date that led to the couple getting married on November 26, 1950 in Appleton, Arkansas. The couple relocated to California where they spent a few years.
After moving to Tulsa from California, James held a few jobs including being a houseparent with his wife, Faye, at the former Turley Children's Home, a milkman with Carnation, a City of Tulsa bus driver, then with the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier where he retired after 25 years on January 1, 1992.
James worked tirelessly for the Northside Church of Christ in Tulsa, serving as a deacon, then the Cincinnati Avenue Church of Christ as an elder. James taught many Bible classes throughout his Christian life and many lives have been enriched by his teaching and example.
James had many hobbies including gardening and repairing electronic equipment, TVs, radios, etc.
James was preceded in death by his parents, David and Velma Byers and brother, Kenneth Byers. James is survived by his wife of 68 years, Faye Byers; three sons, David Byers and wife, Maggie of Norman, Danny Byers and wife, Shelia of Broken Arrow, Jesse Byers and wife, Becky of Sapulpa; five grandchildren, Sara Byers, Heidi Phillips and husband, Russ, Mike Byers and wife, Stacey, Daniel Byers, Stephanie White and husband, Nick; four great grandchildren, Cheyenne Byers, Colton Phillips, Carsyn Phillips, Christian Byers.
Condolences may be made online at www.johnsonsperry.com
