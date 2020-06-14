James Chowning Leake, Jr., 76 passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jimmy was born June 20, 1943 in Dallas, Texas, to James Chowning Leake Sr. and Marjory Griffin Leake.
Jimmy came from a pioneer family with roots in the Land Run of the late 1880's and the Choctaw Trail of Tears. An Oklahoman at heart, he loved his family above all. Jimmy graduated from Muskogee Central High School and the University of Arkansas where he was a Lambda Chi Alpha and attained his Law Degree from the University of Tulsa.
Jimmy had a photographic memory and his curiosity was insatiable. He attained his pilot's license at 16, a passion that lasted a lifetime; he had the honor of flying on the Concord. Jimmy and his family were involved in establishing the television and radio industry in Oklahoma, Griffin Grocery Company, Dennison Peanut Company, Antiques Inc. Car Museum and Furniture and the Razor Clam Restaurant. An obsession with collector cars led Jimmy and his family to establish the first Collector Car Auction in the nation, Leake Auction, becoming a 50 year hobby and business. Jimmy had the honor of having the family's 1911 Rolls Royce reviewed by Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of her 25th Jubilee at Buckingham Palace. The family made many trips to London to compete in the London to Brighton Run each fall. Jimmy was renowned as "King of the Grill" and was a gourmet chef and wine connoisseur.
An avid hunter, Jimmy even hunted while riding on an elephant in India. An enthusiastic fisherman, his happiest moments were spent at Grand Lake with his family and friends having a scotch and cigar on the deck.
He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Leake Sr; mother, Marjory Griffin Leake; sister, Jean Leake and brother, John Griffin Leake. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Jan Elizabeth Bradley with whom he shared over 30 years of happy times; sister, Nancy Leake Sevenoaks (Richard); son, James Chowning Leake III (Regan) and children, Olivia, Cameron and Victoria; son, John Daniel Leake (Mary) and children, Jean, Lauren, Sarah, Lucy and Molly; daughter, Marjory Elizabeth Leake (Justice) and their child, Eli; son, Bradley McAllister (Kim) and their children, Tim and Ryleigh; along with a multitude of family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Mac Durnil, Jim Buchanan, Gene Dennison, Dr. James Hackler, Dr. Dick Hudson, Mike Pendergraft, Gary Rogers and Bill Rea.
Jimmy's life will be celebrated at 11am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery on what would have been Jimmy's 77th birthday.
Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 North York St., Muskogee, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at: www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.
