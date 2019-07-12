May 19, 1945 - July 10, 2019
Jim Beaty passed on to be with his Lord and Savior in the early morning of July 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Stafford and Lucille Beaty; beloved Aunt, Ila Oglesby; nephew, John Roby; and brother-in law, Rob Roby. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years and best friend, Lyn Beaty; children, Kim (Beaty) Niebuhr (Kent), Chris Beaty (Kelly), Craig Beaty (Shannon); grandchildren, Madisen, Rylie, Sam, Marissa, Will, Declan, Maren, and Max; as well as his brother-in-law and wife, Jim and Nancy Roby; and nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, Claire, Brad, RJ and Jessica.
A 1963 graduate of Tulsa Will Rogers, he thereafter earned a Master's in Education from Oklahoma State University (go Pokes). Jim was a passionate educator and teacher for more than 30 years. He instructed Auto Mechanics at McLain High School initially, and at Tulsa Tech for 29 years until his retirement in 2002. His unique teaching style and dedication helped carry former students into their futures, many of whom he kept in touch with.
Jim enjoyed his family and friends the most, and time in fellowship, talking about God's love and "unmerited grace". He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer; and loved motorcycles, hot rods, and generally anything with an engine. He was proud to be the first Tulsan owner of a Honda Dream. Jim loved music and dancing, and really enjoyed his retirement years building new friendships with Lyn and their retirement home in south Texas.
He was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend of many, who had an unwavering and open display of faith in the Lord Jesus. Jim had this same unchanging love towards his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and young adults. He was a mentor and a father figure to many, typically offering subtle and quick guidance, often using humor or anecdotal advice. Jim was a model of kindness and a gentle but strong man. He will be missed by many, and loved forever.
Visitation: Friday, July 12, 5-8pm, Mannford Funeral Home, 170 Phelps Ave., Mannford, OK. Memorial Service: Saturday, July 13, 2:00pm, Mannford First United Methodist Church, 100 Greenwood, Mannford, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to a foundation that is being established to honor Jim's legacy. The funds will be awarded to both students and young adults, to enhance their educational and career opportunities. Contributions can be made at the service and/or to the: Jim Beaty Foundation - #306395-S4, C/O TTCU, PO Box 4999, Tulsa, OK 74159.
