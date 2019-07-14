James Edward Brim, Sr., 92, a resident of Tallgrass Estates, Bartlesville, passed away peacefully at Journey Home Hospice, Tuesday, July 9, at 8:03 am with his family at his side.
Jim, as he was known to all, was a longtime resident of Bartlesville, with a 9-year hiatus spent with his daughter's family in Redding, CT. Jim and his wife, Marvelle moved to Bartlesville in 1960 with their four children and lived and worked in Bartlesville until Marvelle's death in March of 2007. Jim returned to Bartlesville in March of 2018. He and Marvelle loved Bartlesville and the many friends they made there over the years.
Jim was born March 1, 1927 to George and Lillian Brim in Pauls Valley, OK where he received his schooling and was captain of the wrestling team in high school. He married the wrestling queen, Marvelle Stuard, on August 3, 1944 and joined the United States Navy, serving as an accountant and paymaster at the Great Lakes Naval Station at the end of WWII. They welcomed daughter, Paula October 18, 1945, son, Jim Jr. August 31, 1947, daughter, George Ann November 3, 1950 and son, John David July 27, 1953. He is survived by his adult children, and grandchildren, Scott and Barry Lewis, Karen Irwin, Zac and Nick Brim, Jamie Pratt, Julie Bonner, Jodi Belke, Ashley and Logan Brim and Shannon Brackett. Great grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Kc, Jackson, Tatiana, Georgia, Juliette, Avery, Davis, Tessa, Kathryn, Rowyn, Charley, Hawken James, and Jamesyn. Great greatgrandchildren, Oliver and Nora. He was known and very loved as PAPA to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an adoring Uncle to Bob, Jonnie, Mark and Donnie Brim, with a special love for his niece, Tillie Lawrence.
Jim's early career was guiding and building the Bartlesville Coca-Cola franchise into becoming Oklahoma Beverage Company, a large multi-state company. After retiring from Oklahoma Beverage, Jim owned and operated several small companies in Bartlesville, among them Piper Furniture Company, Camera America and Millstead Van Lines.
Jim learned to fly a plane early in life and loved to fly. It was a passion he passed onto his grandson Zac Brim at age 4. Today, Zac works as a pilot for Jet Linx in Tulsa. They shared a very real bond and loved to talk planes and flying anytime they were together. Jim was also an avid photographer and camera buff and kept a dark room at his home on Circle Mountain. It was the interest which led to Camera America later. Today, his family are the very lucky inheritors of hundreds of photos and DVDs of almost every graduation, wedding, birth, birthday, vacation and family occasion that Papa was able to work his magic on. It is an incredible legacy to leave his family.
Jim was a 32nd degree Mason of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite and a proud member of the Choctaw Tribe. He was a proud Patriot whose favorite short story was THE MAN WITHOUT A COUNTRY. He was dedicated to hard work and his family and had a long and productive and interesting life.
A private memorial service will be held for family following cremation by Kelley's Funeral Home, Tulsa.
For anyone wishing to make a donation they can be made in Jim's name to Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville.
