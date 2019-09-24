87, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Graveside Service: 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, at Ash Creek Cemetery, Azle, TX. Visitation: 6 to 8 P.M., Monday, September 23rd, at White's Azle Funeral Home.
James was born July 4, 1932 in Azle to Verda Lee Harwell and Henderson Hamp McDonald. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas graduating in 1948. James served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He joined the Dallas Police Department and retired after 27 years of service. James married Anita Louise Smith in 1964. He retired as a farmer in Adair, OK in 2004.
James was preceded in death by son, James Harold McDonald. Survivors: wife, Anita McDonald; daughters, Sheila Bonn Hendryx and Sabrina Walker; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
