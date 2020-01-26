James (Jim) Peters was born to James C. Peters, M.D. and Wanda M. Peters on February 2, 1945, in Portsmouth, VA. He passed from this life on January 12, 2020.
Jim graduated from Central High School in 1963 where he served as Senior Class President. Jim was also President of the Daze Board of Directors. Jim attended Northwestern University and Tulsa University.
Jim was a voice on KAKC in Tulsa during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He also acted in stage plays during high school and Tulsa Little Theater. He continued to act in community-theater groups throughout his life.
Jim loved playing the guitar and writing music for groups he played with. Jim was an English teacher in the Los Angeles school district.
Jim was a light wherever he went, always there with a smile and laughter. He has many, many friends who will miss him dearly. Jim had been ill for several years but didn't let that get in the way of living every day to its fullest.
His celebration of life was January 18th in Los Angeles, CA, where he and his close family live.
Jim is survived by his wife for life, Holly Peters and 4 children: Adam, Doh, Maia, and Ben and was a "2nd father" to Maia's friend, Annie Terry. He is also survived by 5 siblings: Ann Estep, Debbie Wright, Tim Peters, Mimi Young, and Janet Peters.
A Celebration of Life party will be held in the future for his many Tulsa friends to share memories and stories. Ninde Brookside 918-742-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.