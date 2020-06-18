After a short illness, James "Jim" Phillip Feigel passed away at the age of 80 with his family by his side on Friday, June 12, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Brand Feigel and his parents, Dorothy Feigel Micek and Albert Eugene Feigel. Jim is survived by his daughters, Steffanie and her husband, David Bonner and Natalie and her husband, Greg Clark of Tulsa; brother, David Feigel of Virginia; sister-in-law, Joyce and her husband, Phil Perdue, Tulsa; and granddaughter, Sheridan Bonner, also of Tulsa. Jim was born December 23, 1939 in Bartlesville, OK. He graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1958 and earned his Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Tulsa. Jim went on to build a successful career as a self-employed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Graveside service for James P. "Jim" Feigel will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, 10 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Feigel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

