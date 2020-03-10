James Lee "Jim" Scalet Jim Scalet, 89, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born July 2, 1930 in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Angelo and Margaret Scalet and lived the majority of his young life there. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948 and attended Pittsburg State University. He played football there until he started working the nightshift at the railroad as a switchman to help pay for college. Jim went on to become an insurance adjuster for General Adjustment Bureau (GAB) in Pittsburg, Kansas. The job took him to Clinton, Missouri, where he met the love of his life, Ellen Rentchler, and they were married for 62 years. Jim and Ellen moved to Tulsa in 1965 and were members of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 50 years. Jim retired from GAB after 32 years and, within a few weeks, came out of retirement, much to Ellen's relief. He worked as an adjuster for Townsend Claim Service for over 25 years before retiring the second time at age 85.
Jim was an avid sports enthusiast especially for the Bishop Kelley Comets. He attended many football, baseball, and basketball games taking pride in his "advisory role" to all the athletic officials and was quick in helping them make the "right call". In the future the Comets will have their #1 fan and booster looking down on them from Heaven.
Besides sports and his family, Jim's passion was bargain shopping, buying salvage, and trading/repairing cars that he quoted as being "an easy fix". His house and office were often filled with his special buys and bargains. Each of his kids had a variety of "easy-fixers" before they were 25 years of age!
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife, Ellen; his sister, Pat Stuckey and daughter, Dr. Jane Scalet Scott. He is survived by his children, Chris Scalet (Kathy) of Miramar Beach, Florida, Anne Scalet of Tulsa, and Meg Wilson (Brian) of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Scott of Dover, Delaware, Jake Scott (Claire) of Tulsa and Sarah Beth Scott of Tulsa, Jasmine, Loren, Abby and Matthew Scalet of Tulsa, Hannah Connelly (Morgan) of Oklahoma City, Michael Scalet of Fort Worth, Texas, and Andrew Scalet (Nyia) of Memphis, Tennessee, Meredith and Maddie Wilson of Broken Arrow; great-grandchildren, Ava and Aiden Connelly, Payton Scalet, Gracelynn Minton and Kieran Scott; sisters-in-law, Ann Roach and Eloise Kipp of Overland Park, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the St. Pius Endowment Fund or Bishop Kelley Athletics. Visitation: 6-7 pm Friday followed by a Rosary: 7 pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am, Saturday, at St. Pius X Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
