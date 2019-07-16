Jim Heard, age 86, Retired Insurance Adjuster, went to be with our Lord on June 18, 2019, following extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Athena Bailey Heard; his brother, Thomasp; sister, Becky Barrett; in-laws, Dr. Honey Karr, Dawn Seccombe' and Hank Bailey; children, Jamie, Jo Lynn (Musgrave), Jeffery, Mike and Bill Heard; along with nephews, nieces and grandchildren including Will and Matt Heard. Jim was born in 1933 in Pampa, TX, to (E.A.) Ace and Pat (M.J.) Heard. Jim found Sobriety through A.A., and later became a Follower of Christ. He was a member of Church on the Move, but due to failing health was unable to attend in recent years. Jim's Memorial and Fellowship will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Chapel in the Woods, 3707 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK 74137. Please visit our Facebook Go Fund Me Page, "HELPING THE HEARDS". "Living one day at a time, Enjoying one moment at a time. . . That I may be reasonably happy in this life, And supremely happy with Him forever in the next. " Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233 www.moorefuneral.com
